Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 156 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $57,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.66. 84,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

