Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,996 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,315 shares of company stock worth $71,776,012. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.18.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.27. 170,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,451,959. The stock has a market cap of $338.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.19. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.