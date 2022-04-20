Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 83,759 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,759 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $160.01. The company had a trading volume of 223,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,529. The firm has a market cap of $443.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $158.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

