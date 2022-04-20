Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of Markel worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Markel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,483,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Markel by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Markel by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,681,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $16.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,488.69. 372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,368.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

