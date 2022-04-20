Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 300 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,050. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

