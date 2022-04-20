Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,698 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $51,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

