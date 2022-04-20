Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 470 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.