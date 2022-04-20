Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 319.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.16).

FORT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.42) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969.80 ($5,164.98).

Shares of Forterra stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 237 ($3.08). 287,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,710. The stock has a market cap of £532.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.45. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.29).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

