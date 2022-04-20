Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.96

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.96 and last traded at $69.21, with a volume of 12198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

