Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

FWRD stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.47. 270,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,423. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.