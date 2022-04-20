Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $453 million-$481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.63 million.Forward Air also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Forward Air by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

