Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.77. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 17,727 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. Grassi Investment Management owned 4.52% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

