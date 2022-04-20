Fractal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82,480.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $82,480.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.23 or 0.07418838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.17 or 0.99746630 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

