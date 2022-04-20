Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,284. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.