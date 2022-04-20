Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 12,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 49,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

