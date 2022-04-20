Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.94

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.94 and last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 597775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

