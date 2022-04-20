Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €42.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.56 ($45.77).

FRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($37.10) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.78) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of FRA:FRE traded up €0.27 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €34.36 ($36.95). 1,263,561 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.78.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

