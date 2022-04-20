Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading Up 0.7%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 384 restaurants in 13 countries worldwide.

