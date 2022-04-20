Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading Up 0.7%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.
Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshii (FRHHF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.