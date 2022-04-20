Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 9449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded Freshlocal Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

