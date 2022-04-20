Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $9.59. Frontline shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,271,927 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -176.60 and a beta of 0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
