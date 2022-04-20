Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $9.59. Frontline shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,271,927 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -176.60 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

