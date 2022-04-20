Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 2,144,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 652,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after acquiring an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,401 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

