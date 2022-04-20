Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

FUSN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 20,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,313.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 63,920 shares of company stock worth $475,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

