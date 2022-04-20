Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,321. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

