GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. GATX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.500-$5.800 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.90. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GATX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in GATX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GATX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

