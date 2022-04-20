GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.500-$5.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

GATX stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GATX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

