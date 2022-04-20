GCM Mining Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

TSE:GCM opened at C$5.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.73. GCM Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$569.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

In other GCM Mining news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,956.35.

GCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.04 price objective (up from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

