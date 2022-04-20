Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.55

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.55 and last traded at $114.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.55.

Several brokerages have commented on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gecina from €135.00 ($145.16) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gecina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

