General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to report $36.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.58 billion and the highest is $41.01 billion. General Motors reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $154.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.40 billion to $162.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.18 billion to $172.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of GM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 689,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,000,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.