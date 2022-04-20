General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 480,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000,641. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

