Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.42. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,902,527 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

