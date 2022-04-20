Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 334,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 219,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38.

Gensource Potash Company Profile (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

