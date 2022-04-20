GenTrust LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $3,300,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $38.83 on Wednesday, hitting $1,091.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.93 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,098.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,233.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

