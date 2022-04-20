GenTrust LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,921 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 819,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,210. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

