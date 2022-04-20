GenTrust LLC Buys 6,786 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,050 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,690 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $186.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

