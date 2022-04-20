GenTrust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after purchasing an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after buying an additional 339,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after buying an additional 348,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after buying an additional 491,582 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. 10,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

