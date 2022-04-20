GenTrust LLC Has $31.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.12. 29,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

