GenTrust LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U stock traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. 116,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.