GenTrust LLC Sells 38,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 648,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,071,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

