Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Trading Down 9.4%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 439,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.45.

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

