Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ROCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $96.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

