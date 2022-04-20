GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.70. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 19,097 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

