Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6.2%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.60. 89,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,339,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447,361 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

