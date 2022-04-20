Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GJNSY opened at $24.81 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6784 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

