Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Barclays raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
GJNSY opened at $24.81 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.
