Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 15,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.33 million, a PE ratio of -192.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

