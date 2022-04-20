Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.55) to GBX 590 ($7.68) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

