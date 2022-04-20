Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth $831,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth $6,091,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

