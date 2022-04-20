Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000.

GLP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,914. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $955.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 175.94%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

