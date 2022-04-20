Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.60. 78,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 40,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter.

