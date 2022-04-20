Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Shares Down 3.6%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.06. 14,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 16,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Glucose Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

