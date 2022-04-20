GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Trading Down 82%

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Rating) shares traded down 82% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62. 676,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 82,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81. The company has a market cap of C$284.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.
About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)
